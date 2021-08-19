Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – A close lieutenant of Deputy President William Ruto has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta, terming him as a lame-duck President.

Rumour has it that President Uhuru Kenyatta will soon sack Ruto’s allies in the Cabinet and appoint loyalists of Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking about the new development, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, said Raila, One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, and their allies are likely to be the greatest beneficiaries of the Cabinet reshuffle.

Cherargei, however, cautioned that the move is likely to make Uhuru a lame-duck president.

”From where I sit, I think that Uhuru is running into becoming a lame-duck president in the next few months.

“But, unfortunately, it is normal for a second-term president,” Cherargei stated.

Sources said among the Cabinet Secretaries to be axed include Energy CS Charles Keter, Water, and Irrigation CS Simon Chelagui, Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney, and dozens of principal secretaries associated with Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST