Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted that there will be no presidential election in 2022 due to last week’s ruling by the Court of Appeal that stopped the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reggae.

Article 101 (1) of the Constitution provides that a presidential election shall be held on the second Tuesday in August in every fifth year.

However, in an exclusive interview with journalists at State House, Nairobi, on Monday, Uhuru said following the Appellate Court’s ruling that stopped BBI reggae, there might be no election in 2022.

The Head of State noted that the seven-judge bench headed by Justice Daniel Musinga ruled that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) lacked the constitutional quorum to conduct the referendum.

This also means the commission cannot be able to handle the 2022 General Election.

“If what the court ruled on BBI is anything to go by, then we cannot have the General Election owing to the IEBC composition.

“I do not want to comment on that. Let us wait and see what unfolds.

“I am ready for the election at the prescribed time as I have said several times,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru also said he is not focused on having the elections postponed but rather, his main aim is to deliver on what he promised Kenyans and he is working on his timelines.

