Friday, August 13, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered top security officials to investigate how two brothers, Benson Njiru, 23, and Emmanuel Mutura, 19, died while in police custody.

The two brothers, who are being buried today in Kianjokoma, Embu County, were arrested by police for allegedly flouting curfew hours and were later found dead.

A statement from police said the two brothers jumped out of a moving vehicle and died instantly.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident so far.

On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the Interior Ministry and Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, to establish how the two brothers died and arrest all the culprits.

Uhuru’s order comes as the parents of the two brothers insisted that it is the police who killed their sons.

The two brothers were running a pork butchery in Kianjokoma and were arrested while heading home.

