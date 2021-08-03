Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua has now revealed how he used billions which he is being accused of obtaining illegally to bankroll President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaigns in 2013 and 2017.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Gachagua claimed that Uhuru approached him before the 2013 polls and asked him to finance his campaign, to which he agreed and offered his support.

Gachagua stated that during the repeat presidential elections in 2017, he told Uhuru and Deputy President William Ruto that he was going to sponsor their campaigns and rallies in the Nyeri region.

The lawmaker reportedly acquired campaign cars, fabricated billboards, mobilized people to campaign for President Kenyatta’s re-election.

“In 2013, Uhuru came to me and I asked me to fund his campaigns and nobody had an issue with me.”

“I gave money to him as a friend. In 2017 during the repeat Presidential elections,” he started.

“I told DP Ruto and Uhuru to leave Nyeri for me, where I used my money.”

“I used millions to get cars, I erected billboards and mobilized people to run the campaigns,” Gachagua added.

Gachagua is facing corruption charges where he is accused of obtaining Sh12 billion through corrupt means.

