Friday, August 13, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, are expected in Makueni County for a devolution conference.

The two will be sharing a platform even as the political animosity between them goes from bad to worse thanks to ODM Leader Raila Odinga and the handshake.

The two leaders will attend the 7th Devolution Conference slated for August 24th to 26th in Makueni County.

The Council of Governors confirmed that President Uhuru and DP Ruto will be attending the conference amid calls by a section of leaders from the region to postpone the event.

Notably, Raila Odinga will also be attending the conference as he is scheduled to give a keynote address on August 25th.

Uhuru will attend and open the event on Tuesday, August 24th while Ruto will be the chief guest on August 26th to officially close the conference.

Leaders from Makueni, led by Senator Mutula Kilonzo, expressed fears that the three-day conference could aggravate the worrying Covid-19 infection rates.

Makueni Constituency Member of Parliament, Daniel Maanzo, also echoed his sentiments and called for the postponement of the conference to a later date.

