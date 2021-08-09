Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has warned politicians keen to postpone the 2022 presidential election.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga are secretly working on a plan that will see the election postponed to 2023, to cater for a referendum on the elusive Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

But Chebukati, in a statement on Monday, said elections will be conducted next year as stipulated in the Constitution.

“I have seen reports of plans to delay the general elections. IEBC for a fact does not react to opinions from organizations or individuals,” he noted.

The chairman further noted that IEBC is guided by the law, which highlights that the next general elections will be held on August 9, 2022.

In terms of budget, the chairman said IEBC requires Sh40.19 billion for the general elections, but the Treasury had only allocated Sh26.4 billion.

This means there is a deficit of Sh14 billion.

