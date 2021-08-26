Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, through their foot soldiers have moved to the Supreme Court to appeal a ruling by the High Court and Court of Appeal that declared the Building Bridge Initiative (BBI) as unconstitutional, null and void.

Addressing the press on Thursday, BBI secretariat Co-chair, Junet Mohamed and Dennis Wawer,u said they will move to the apex court to appeal the ruling since the lower courts ignored the voice of 4 million Kenyans.

“We believe that the two lower courts failed to appreciate the delicate balance needed in resolving an issue like the one before us and that only the Supreme Court judges have both the vocation and the mandate to do so,” Waweru said.

On his part, Junet said Kenya deserves clarity on the basic structure since the two lower courts were cagey in their interpretation.

“Kenyans deserve clarity on the Basic Structure Doctrine. We feel that as it is, the Judiciary has amended the Constitution of Kenya and written processes into it that Kenyans did not discuss or vote on,” Junet said.

The case will be heard by seven Supreme Court Judges including Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu, Justice Isaac Lenaola, Justice Mohamed Ibrahim, Dr. Smoking Wanjala, Lady Justice Njoki Ndungu, and Justice William Ouko.

The Kenyan DAILY POST