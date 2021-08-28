Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has for once admitted that it will be hard for his administration to market Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in Mt Kenya region in 2022.

Uhuru admitted this during a Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting held at State House, Nairobi on Friday.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau(HNIB) Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, the meeting also resolved to remove Raphael Tuju as Jubilee Party Secretary-General and David Murathe as party’s Vice-chairman.

Uhuru also said he was ready and willing to work with the likes of Moses Kuria, Mwangi Kiunjuri, and Justin Muturi for the benefit of Mt Kenya.

Kuria is the People Empowerment Party (PEP) leader while Kiunjuri is The Service Party (TSP), party leader.

The duo has said they will not fold their parties to join Deputy President William Ruto‘s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and this is the reason Uhuru is wooing them to his side.

The President also instructed his Harambee House ‘prefects’ to fund Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya to revive the Party of National Unity (PNU).

