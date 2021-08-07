Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 7, 2021 – Ugandan fugitive, David Matsanga, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to tame his deputy, William Ruto, before creating chaos and violence during the 2022 presidential election.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Matsanga, who is a Jubilee government apologist, said when other leaders are looking for integration of Africa, Ruto is causing disunity.

“DP Ruto is hyperbole and if not politically tamed he could derail Kenya’s peace and stability.

“I have read the letter written by the young man Richard Twadong the Secretary-General of NRM-O, it sends the region into an inferno of disunity caused by power maniacs like DP Ruto.

“When others are looking for integration of Africa DP Ruto has started a fire of uprooting UNITY like what he did in 2007-2008”.

David Matsanga is on record alleging that Ruto will not succeed his boss, Uhuru Kenyatta, in the 2022 presidential election

