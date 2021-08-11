Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – A row has erupted within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, pitching Deputy President William Ruto against his Tanga Tanga members.

The two factions are feuding over the date for party elections.

Whereas Ruto wanted elections held in September, Tanga Tanga members have insisted the elections should be delayed until a later date to be agreed upon by all stakeholders.

“We have not agreed on the date of the party elections. However, I am certain we will announce it soon,” Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali said.

“The grassroots party elections were supposed to be held in August but have been postponed until September and I see them being postponed again,” he added.

According to sources, leaders also declined the proposal when they met the DP in his Karen residence during the Hustler Nation Parliamentary Group meeting.

Ruto was pushing for the election to be held earlier so that he can have a strong team to hit the campaigns.

However, UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina, downplayed the disagreements, saying the party will hold the election after the Covid-19 situation has been contained.

“We are on course and we will soon have the elections as part of the plans to ensure all party organs are in place,” Maina said.

“We will release the plan and other details to the members very soon.

“The positions to be contested are at the county, sub-county, and ward level,” she added.

