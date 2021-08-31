Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – A Kenyan citizen has filed a case at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) over Deputy President William Ruto’s aborted trip to Uganda.

This was confirmed by the regional court president, Justice Nestor Kayobera, who was speaking on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

Kayobera further stated that the petitioner was aggrieved by the incidents surrounding the botched trip where President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government blocked Ruto from travelling to Uganda.

“There is a case which has been filed recently, like two weeks ago, surrounding the trip of the Deputy President of Kenya to Uganda,” Kayobera stated.

He clarified that the case was that of a private citizen petitioning the court and not a state suing another member state.

‘It is not a partner state suing another partner state. It is by the people. The citizen was aggrieved by what happened,” he added.

The EACJ which is the judicial body of the East African Community (EAC) is based in Arusha, Tanzania.

The court is mandated to settle legal disputes involving member states.

“The court is the judicial body of the community. The role of the court is to interpret the EAC treaty…Any person who is a member of the partner state may bring any matter to the court if they think there is a violation of the treaty,” Kayobera stated.

The case, which is at its early stages, involves the immigration laws of Kenya.

“Even if you violate the Kenyan Constitution or you violate the immigration law of Kenya, you can come here,” Kayobera stated.

Ruto was on August 2, blocked from travelling to Uganda via the Wilson airport because he lacked the necessary clearance documents.

