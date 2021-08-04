Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – The Turkish embassy in Nairobi has dismissed claims that the man who was to accompany Deputy President William Ruto to Uganda on Monday was a terrorist.
On Monday, there was drama at Wilson Airport after DP Ruto was blocked from travelling to Uganda after a suspicious passenger was reported in his entourage.
The man identified as a Turkish national, Harun Aydin, was flagged by immigration officials as a terrorist and this incident stopped DP Ruto from travelling to Uganda for a private visit.
However, in a statement on Tuesday evening, the Turkey Embassy in Nairobi said Aydin is a prominent businessman and not a terrorist as claimed by the Kenyan Government.
The Embassy further added that Aydin is a good man and has been travelling to and from Nairobi on a legal Turkish passport.
“He is a Turkey Citizen and investor who has invested in East Africa including Kenya,” read part of the statement.
