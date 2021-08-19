Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, is a man under siege after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies unanimously agreed to send him packing.

Led by Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, Jubilee leaders from the Mt. Kenya region demanded the immediate resignation of Tuju after it became clear that he was not working in the interest of the party.

Wambugu claimed that Tuju had violated party agreement following their loss in the Kiambaa by-election.

According to him, Jubilee leaders had agreed not to field any candidate in upcoming Mt. Kenya by-elections until lessons learned from Kiambaa were fully implemented to avoid any embarrassing losses as was the case in Juja and Kiambaa.

But Tuju has ignored the advice and went ahead to hand over a nomination certification to an aspiring MCA for Kiagu Ward by-election in Meru County.

The vocal lawmaker argued that Tuju’s decision to hand over the nomination certificate clearly shows that he is no longer working in the interests of the Jubilee party and as a result, he must go.

He demanded that Tuju’s decision be immediately rescinded and he is allowed to leave Jubilee Party Headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST