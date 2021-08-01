Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 1, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has begun the process of altering the Judiciary Law in a bid to trim Chief Justice Martha Koome’s powers.

According to reports, Wambugu, who is among President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ardent supporters, is seeking to have the position of Chief Justice demoted from chairing the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Instead, the lawmaker proposes that the position should be headed by a non-lawyer who is not a member of the Judiciary.

He decried that JSC has so many lawyers and wants to have the number of non-lawyers increased.

Currently, only two non-lawyers seat among the team of 11.

Wambugu proposes that the membership should be increased to at least 19 individuals from the current 11.

He notes that the extra seats would include representatives from both the youth as well as women organizations to boost equality.

The new law also proposes that the Magistrates and judges should be held responsible for rulings with a provision allowing lawyers to appeal against rulings that were done in bad faith.

The lawmaker is also seeking to have the public’s role in the adjudication of justice expanded by the introduction of a jury that consists largely of non-lawyers.

He argued that the jury system would play a big role in ending biases in rulings as well as tone down corruption levels in the Judiciary.

It is expected that if the changes are approved, the already strained relationship between the Executive and the Judiciary may worsen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST