Monday, 30 August 2021 – A bright girl who was among the top performers in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) has turned into an alcoholic after joining University.

When she was interviewed by the media after her remarkable performance, she advised the youth against peer pressure.

She bragged about how she managed to avoid peer pressure during high school thanks to her principles.

However, the same lady, who was advising the youth against peer pressure immediately after leaving high school, has turned into an alcoholic after joining campus.

She was recorded by her friends drunk like a skunk.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.