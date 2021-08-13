Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 13 August 2021 – A promising young man identified as Me-Car Spoiller on Facebook was among the four men who were lynched in Kajiado County after a mistaken identity.

Spoiller and his 3 cousins left their Syokimau home on Sunday to go celebrate a birthday in Isinya where they spent the night, according to relatives.

They were ambushed and killed the following day at night as they returned to Syokimau.

The victims, according to relatives, had stopped to repair one of the three motorbikes they were using when they were attacked, some 20km from Namanga Road.

Spoiller’s sister has taken to social media to cry for justice after her brother and cousins were lynched in a case of mistaken identity.

She wants a good lawyer to help her family pursue justice for her late brother.

“My name is Edna Guto. My little brother Me-Car Spoiller was among the four guys that were murdered in Kitengela August 8th.

“I want help with a good lawyer. I want justice and I want my brother’s story to be heard. I need your help,” she wrote to Robert Alai.

Here are photos of the deceased young man who is survived by a daughter.

