Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 07 August 2021 – Bungoma County is mourning the untimely demise of a popular musician and journalist murdered in cold blood on Friday night.

Peter Oteng alias ‘Storm Dwardchild, a Communications Officer at Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi’s office, was murdered at Sunrise estate in the outskirts of Bungoma where he resided.

His body had deep machete cuts on the head and hand.

Reports indicate that he might have struggled with his killers before they overpowered him and murdered him.

Wafula Wamunyinyi has condemned the incident and urged police to carry out thorough investigations.

The deceased journalist previously worked as a communication officer at Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa’s office.

However, a difference between him and Barasa arose, prompting him to quit and join Wamunyinyi’s office.

Here are photos of the deceased journalist and musician who worked at Wamunyinyi’s office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.