Wednesday, 04 August 2021 – 30-year-old Philomena Njeri was brutally murdered by her wealthy husband, Jonathan Gachunga, after a domestic dispute.

Njeri’s husband shot her in the head after he allegedly discovered that she was cheating on him and then committed suicide using the same gun.

Their bodies were discovered in their bedroom on Tuesday evening.

The beautiful lady was ever smiling and very friendly.

Her friends have described her as a kind-hearted and humble lady.

See her photos below.

