Saturday, 28 August 2021 – A 27-year-old man who defiled and killed a four-year-old baby in Kirinyaga two weeks ago, has been arrested by detectives.

Gabriel Muchira Muriithi, the monster behind the gruesome murder of the little angel was flushed out of his hideout following scrupulous investigations by detectives based in Kirinyaga East, augmented by their Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) counterparts.

On August 11, 2021, at around 4pm, the lifeless body of the angel, a play school pupil at Mugumo Primary School in Kimunye, Kirinyaga County, was discovered along the banks of River Karani, 200 metres from her school.

Forensic examination of the baby’s body by DCI’s Crime Scene detectives established that the innocent girl had been defiled before being murdered, a fact that was corroborated by an autopsy report conducted after her murder most foul.

Detectives are currently subjecting the suspect to established legal procedures, pending his arraignment on Monday, August 30.

By DCI.

