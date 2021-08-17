Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Instead of servicing sponsors in lodgings and hotel rooms, this beautiful lady earns an honest living through hawking.
She has killer curves that can guarantee her a comfortable lifestyle if she decides to get a sponsor but still, she gets her hands ‘dirty’ to make a living and keep her dignity.
The beautiful lady goes to work decently dressed in figure-hugging dresses that flaunt her voluptuous curves.
See photos of the beautiful hawker.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
