Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Fresh details have emerged over how Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, lectured President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday at State House, Mombasa.

Uhuru had invited Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, his Wiper Democratic Movement counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Musalia (ANC), and Wetangula (Ford Kenya) to discuss his succession in 2022.

During the meeting, Musalia and Wetangula furiously protested about the presence of Oparanya at the meeting.

“The two felt that Oparanya’s invitation was meant to undermine them and openly protested in the presence of the President,” said a source privy to the meeting.

Oparanya is the ODM Deputy Party Leader and Raila has clung onto him lately, tagging him to high-profile meetings months after it emerged that Deputy President William Ruto was luring him to join his hustler camp.

Uhuru calmed the tension in the meeting by telling Wetangula and Mudavadi to shut up and said he was the one who invited Oparanya to the meeting to brief him on COVID -19 pandemic fight in counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST