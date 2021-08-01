Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 1, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement General, Miguna Miguna, is currently mourning following the death of his nephew, who was working in South Africa.

According to Miguna Miguna, the nephew by the name of Oduor Abang’, died in a road accident in South Africa.

“We are sad to announce the untimely death of Oduor Abang’ AOYI (Kadiu), in a tragic road accident in South Africa on July 28, 2021. Oduor is the youngest son to my cousin, Prof. Ochieng’ Aoyi.

“He will be laid to rest on 14/8/ 2021 in Nyatoto, Lambwe Valley, Homa Bay County.” Wrote Miguna who is in exile in Canada.

“Due to @Twitter character limitations, I did not include the mother’s name, which I now do. Oduor Abang’ Ochieng’ is the son of Ochieng’ Aoyi and Anne Achieng’ Ochieng’ (South Africa). Once more, the burial and funeral ceremonies are on 14/8/2021 in Nyatoto, Lambwe Valley.” Miguna added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST