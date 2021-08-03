Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 3, 2021- The Ugandan Government has spoken after Deputy President William Ruto was blocked from travelling to the country on Monday afternoon.

The DP was humiliated and embarrassed by Immigrations officers who demanded a clearance letter from the Head of State before he travelled to Uganda.

After five hours of drama at the Wilson Airport, Ruto was forced to return to his Karen Home since he was late.

On Tuesday morning, Uganda issued a statement and condemned Ruto’s humiliation.

Uganda Government Deputy Director of Communications, Duncan Abigaba, said the Uganda people sympathise with his humiliation and termed him as a hero in Uganda since he rose from a chicken seller in Uasin Gishu County to the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.

“News from Kenya says Deputy President @WilliamsRutois departing Wilson Airport for Uganda after the issue was resolved. Most of us sympathise with his journey from a roadside chicken vendor to a Deputy President.

“He is also interested in @jumuiyaintegration. We need jobs & trade,” Abigaba wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

