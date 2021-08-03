Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government blocked Deputy President William Ruto from traveling to Uganda, citing clearance issues on Monday.

Witnesses at Wilson Airport said the DP and his team had used the VIP area in efforts to access the airside for their plane that was scheduled to leave at 1 pm when they were stopped by the immigration officials.

The stand-off at the airport lasted about five hours.

Sources said the MPs were the first to be blocked, but when a call was put to Speaker Justin Muturi, he cleared them, saying his office had nothing to do with the private visit.

Reacting to the incident, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said DP Ruto was aware of what to do since he had a memo explaining the procedure to be followed when he is set to leave the country.

According to Matiangi, the DP was supposed to seek clearance from the President before jetting out of the country.

