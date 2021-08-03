Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally broken his silence after the government blocked him from traveling to Uganda on Monday.

The second in command was to visit Uganda for a private engagement.

On reaching the Airport, he was blocked and actually told to wait for the clearance from the Head of Public Service.

Some junior immigration officers even started asking him for his birth certificate citing ‘orders from above.

The DP had to wait for more than 5 hours but after all his journey ended up failing because he was already late.

It is strongly believed that this is the political-ideological differences between his opponents who are trying to be an obstacle in every move that the deputy president is making.

Commenting on his Twitter page after his trip was aborted, Ruto said “Isorait…tumwachie MUNGU”.

These words from Ruto created tension amongst the Kenyans especially among the DP’s backyard in the Rift Valley.

Ruto’s massive followers seem to blame the government for all the ill things that are happening in this country and directly or indirectly affecting the deputy president.

