Monday, August 2, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly using all his political connections to ensure that the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress(ANC) boss, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya Party leader, Moses Wetangula and KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, unite ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

In the last two weeks, Uhuru has been meeting the leaders at State House, Nairobi, trying to convince them to unite and support one of their own as the Presidential candidate in 2022.

The Head of State is also using political emissaries, like Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, her Machakos counterpart, Alfred Mutua, Jubilee Party Vice-chairman David Murathe, to try to convince the four leaders to unite or perish in 2022.

“The President has been telling them that It is either they unite or be vanquished by Deputy President William Ruto in 2022,” said a source, who is aware of Uhuru‘s meeting with National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders.

Uhuru, according to the source, has even offered them financial assistance to mount a formidable alliance to face Ruto in 2022.

