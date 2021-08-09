Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – The arrest of a Turkish businessman, Harun Aydin, in Nairobi on Saturday opened a fierce diplomatic tussle between Kenya and Turkey.

From Saturday evening, the Turkish Embassy in Nairobi and Kenya consulate in Ankara have been exchanging war of wards forcing the Turkey government to intervene.

The Turkey government, through its deputy Ambassador in Nairobi, sent a message to Kenya Foreign Affairs demanding an explanation on why Harun Aydin was arrested.

The letter from Ankara also asked the Kenya government to state how Harun Aydin was involved in terrorism charges.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry, Rachael Omamo, didn’t respond to the letter but referred the Deputy Ambassador to the Ministry of Interior.

Seeing the matter may get out of hand, Interior Cabinet secretary, Fred Matiang’i, ordered the deportation of Harun Aydin on Sunday night.

If he was a terrorist as the Kenya government has been claiming, he was to be extradited to Turkey to face terrorism charges but surprisingly he was deported.

Aydin is a close friend of Deputy President William Ruto.

Turkey President Recep Erdogan was said to be following the issue keenly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST