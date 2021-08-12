Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Details have emerged on why President Uhuru Kenyatta is hell-bent on having ODM Leader Raila Odinga as his successor in 2022.

This is after he pressured One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals to drop their ambitions and support Raila for the presidency come 2022 during a meeting at State House in Mombasa.

According to Uhuru’s allies, the president wants Raila to succeed him to end the political feud between Jomo Kenyatta’s family and that of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

Besides, Uhuru wants to leave a united country and that will only be achieved if Raila succeeds him.

State House gatekeepers have consistently maintained that Uhuru is keen to ensure the handshake spirit lives even after his retirement.

Jubilee Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, an ardent defender of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said that it’s only through Raila Odinga’s presidency that Uhuru will leave the country united and leverage on the gains made by the Jubilee government.

“We are determined to have Raila get a Mandela moment, we are keen on this and it will happen.”

“It is the only way we can keep the country united and leverage on the gains of President Kenyatta’s government,” Murathe said.

On Tuesday, the Head of State held a meeting with all Opposition Chiefs at State House in Mombasa where he urged them to unite against his Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST