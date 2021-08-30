Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 30, 2021 – Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Wa Chege, has revealed the politician whom President Uhuru Kenyatta thinks will become Mt Kenya’s spokesman and unite the region.

Currently, the region is divided into two factions with one following Deputy President William Ruto called Tangatanga and the other one following Uhuru called Kieleweke.

This friction between the two groups has caused a lot of disunity in the region which was once a political bedroom of the Head of State.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Sunday, Sabina opened up about the happenings behind the scenes as far as the relationship between the President and his Deputy is concerned.

According to Chege, the President is so fond of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and that he is the favorite to the Son of Jomo.

However, she noted that Kuria often bruises his boss by attacking him too much.

“Moses Kuria is the President’s favourite spokesman and Uhuru chose him even though he sometimes rubs him the wrong way,” Chege stated.

