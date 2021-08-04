Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was on Monday blocked from traveling to Uganda after Immigration officers asked him to produce a clearance letter from State House.

The DP, who was going to Uganda for a private visit, was barred by the officers who urged him that they have received ‘orders from above to block him from traveling if he doesn’t have a clearance letter from the Head of State.

Following a 5 hour drama, Ruto aborted his trip and returned to his Karen home.

Kenyans blamed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for the incident, but details have emerged of the individual responsible for Ruto’s humiliation.

Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, who was having an interview with one of the local dailies, said Matiangi was innocent and blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta over the incident.

“Let’s not blame Interior CS Fred Matiangi and Immigration officials. They were under instructions from the President,” Ngunjiri who is a close ally of DP Ruto said.

