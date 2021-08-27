Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jr., has aired his views after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga, moved to the Supreme Court to appeal the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) ruling by the High Court and Court of Appeal.

On Thursday, the BBI secretariat, which is headed by Uhuru and Raila‘s stooges, moved to the apex court seeking an explanation on why the two lower courts nullified the BBI document which had the support of 4 million Kenyans.

However, in a social media post on Friday, Mutula indirectly urged Uhuru and Raila to move on and instead start concentrating on the 2022 presidential election.

“The Appeal to the Supreme Court by the AG & Promoters of the BBI is important for jurisprudence and posterity.

“However, no one should create an impression that we have a crisis because of the intended Appeal or clauses in the Bill.

“Lets prepare for elections on 9th August 2022,” Mutula wrote on his Twitter page.

