Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – Renowned columnist and scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, has reacted to yesterday’s move by the Kenyan government to block Deputy President William Ruto from travelling to Uganda.

The DP, who was accompanied by seven individuals including Turkish businessman Harun Aydin, was blocked by Immigration officers who asked him to provide them with his clearance letter from the State House.

After a five-hour drama, Ruto left for his home to rest since it was too late to travel to Uganda.

Now, commenting on the incident, Mutua, who is SUNY Distinguished Professor and Margaret W. Wong Professor at Buffalo Law School, warned those in leadership against misusing power to capture the state.

“For a few dual citizens, Kenyans have only ONE country they call home. Let those who seek power not COLLAPSE it in their greed to capture the state,’’ Makau Mutua wrote on his Twitter page.

