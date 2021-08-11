Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has sent a message to Deputy President William Ruto after he apologized to Turkish businessman, Harun Aydin, who was deported by the Kenyan Government on Monday.

Ruto, 54, called Aydin on Monday evening and apologized to him for what he termed as politically motivated arrest, torture, and deportation.

“Just talked & apologized on behalf of GoK to Aydin Harun, now in Turkey, who was politically arrested, tortured & falsely profiled as a ‘terrorist’ but later asked to fly out not to ashame those involved. Political pettiness is expensive/dangerous & will destroy our economy.SHAME,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter page.

Following his apology, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, sent an unsavory message to DP Ruto.

Miguna told the DP that he should have also apologized to him when he (Miguna) was deported to Canada back in 2018.

“Dr. @WilliamsRuto was right to apologize to Harun Aydin for the abuse of his human rights by Despot Uhuru Kenyatta.

“However, @WilliamsRuto must also apologize to me for violations of human and citizenship rights by Despot Uhuru Kenyatta, Conman@RailaOdinga and him,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

