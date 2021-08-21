Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 21, 2021 – The Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Kenyan High Court that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as unconstitutional, null and void on Friday.

This verdict by the seven-judge bench prompted mixed reactions from political leaders, who took to social media to express both their approval and disappointments.

One of the first leaders to react was the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga, who welcomed the decision of the court, even before it was formally made.

Raila said the BBI was not a destination but a journey.

“It is likely that today’s Court of Appeal ruling is not the end of the conversation and the parties involved will each make their own decisions on how to proceed from the decision that has been delivered today. But we feel that we have to move on,” Raila said.

Raila‘s bitter statement is the opposite of what his handshake partner, President Uhuru Kenyatta, did while in State House, Mombasa.

According to sources, Uhuru, who was following the appellate court proceedings keenly, surrounded by his aides, did not utter any word after the ruling.

Instead, the Son of Jomo asked the Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, to brief him on his diary for the next week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST