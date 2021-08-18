Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga officially launched his 2022 presidential bid in Nakuru yesterday as the race to State House intensifies.

During the launch, Raila unveiled a grand plan which will rescue Kenyans and ensure that they cross over to what he described as The Promised Land (Canaan).

Addressing the gathering that attended the launch, Raila stated that there was a need to fight graft, revive the economy, reduce the gap between the rich and the poor, and solve all problems afflicting the people.

He promised that his party will outline an effective political and governance framework, which will ensure the economy works for all Kenyans

The former Prime Minister added that he will work with leaders from across the country, stating that a single ‘messiah’ cannot solve Kenya’s problems.

His visit to Nakuru was a major political statement, concerning his close partnership with President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose allies accompanied the ODM boss.

Among those present included former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Gender CAS Racheal Shebesh, and nominated MP Maina Kamanda.

His statement came a few hours after Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, announced that ODM and Jubilee will enter into a coalition agreement.

Raila is set to face off with Deputy President Wiliam Ruto, whose bottom-up economic model seems to be auguring well with the masses, and the man One Kenya Alliance will front as the coalition’s flag bearer after they declined President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advice to unite with Raila against the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST