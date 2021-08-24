Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – The political rivalry between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, escalated on Monday after the former asked the latter to resign from the government as he is seemingly dissatisfied with it.

This comes days after the Court of Appeal declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional, null and void.

Uhuru was in support of BBI, while Ruto and his Tangatanga phalanxes were opposed to the document.

In an interview with media editors on Monday at State House, Nairobi, Uhuru argued that “BBI is not personal for me, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve. Part of my agenda is to bring people together & maintain a peaceful, stable, united country. The courts have been highly misguided on that process.”

However, in a fast rejoinder, the DP responded to the President, arguing that the BBI bill was all about creating an imperial President who could control all arms of government.

Ruto said the BBI had nothing good to help the common Mwananchi.

