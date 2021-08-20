Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 20, 2021 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has penned an emotional message on his social media account following the ongoing Court of Appeal case where a seven-judge bench will decide the fate of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

So far, Judge Fatuma Sichale has quashed the High Court ruling with Justice Tuiyott on the other hand upholding the High Court ruling by stating that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) did not meet the quorum to collect the signatures.

Justice Gatembu Kairu also agreed with the High Court ruling that said BBI was unconstitutional, null and void.

The ruling by the three judges has forced Owino to write an emotional message on his Facebook page.

“God help BBI please,” Owino wrote.

The message by Owino, who is a close insider of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga, shows that many are worried over the ruling.

Owino is among leaders who have been campaigning for BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST