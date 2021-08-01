Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, 01 August 2021 – Controversial gospel singer, Ringtone Apoko, has been chasing clout on social media after Robert Alai clobbered him with a rungu about two weeks ago.
He has been alleging that he sustained life-threatening injuries although he was treated and discharged the same day Alai assaulted him.
Ringtone is using the incident to remain relevant – something that he has perfected.
This guy posted a hilarious video to troll the clout-chasing singer after he alleged that the injuries he sustained after Robert Alai clobbered him have taken a toll on his health.
If you are having a bad day, the video will put a smile on your face.
Watch.
