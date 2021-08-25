Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 25 August 2021 – Infamous gold fraudster, Chris Obure, is living large despite having several court cases where he is accused of defrauding foreign businessmen millions of shillings through fake gold deals.

Obure runs a fake gold syndicate in Kilimani and according to reports, he only cuts deals above Ksh 100 Million and leaves the rest to his errand boys like the late Kevin Omwenga, whom he brutally murdered last year after he crossed his path.

Obure moves around Nairobi in flashy cars complete with bodyguards, thanks to the immense wealth that he has amassed through conning unsuspecting foreign businessmen.

A video of his flashy motorcade has surfaced online.

See the video below.

