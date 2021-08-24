Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – Seasoned TV journalist, Trevor Ombija, recently shared a juicy photo flaunting his athletic body at the beach while on a vacation.

The photo caused a massive commotion on social media after thirsty ladies, including his female media colleagues, flocked his timeline and admired his masculine physique.

Speaking in an interview, the hunk anchor said that his DM has been blowing up since he flaunted his six-packs.

Thirsty ladies, among them his former classmates at the University, have been wooing him with sweet messages and requesting him for a date.

“It is intense, many people whom I was with at campus have been sending me messages about the same thing.

“People express themselves more boldly this time than way back. They send messages like can I be your girlfriend.. Take you out for dinner… take you out for coffee. I appreciate it. I don’t take it beyond that,” he revealed.

Ombija further said that his six-packs are a result of hard work.

He revealed that he goes to the gym 3 or 4 times a week but he does it as a hobby.

“I go to the gym 3 or 4 times in a week, but I do it as a hobby.

“If you do it as a hobby it’s much easier than doing it as a routine,” he said.

Here are photos of Trevor that made ladies go crazy.

