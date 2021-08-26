Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has revealed that hundreds of thirsty ladies have been wooing him in the DM, following his publicized split with Lillian Nganga.

Speaking in an interview with Jalang’o TV, the soft-spoken Governor said that his DM is full of sweet messages from different ladies expressing interest in him.

“I have received very many DMs from women – some are very funny, you know, People have even sent me some body parts and such things,” Mutua revealed.

However, the 51-year-old County boss said he is currently not looking for a partner after parting ways with Lillian.

Mutua and his ex-wife Lillian announced that they were no longer an item on Sunday, August 15, through their social media handles after being together for 10 years.

None of them cited reasons as to why they had decided to take the step but instead said they will remain close and still work together.

Lillian stunned Kenyans after she attended Mutua’s recent lavish birthday hosted at Ole Sereni, where they were seen sharing light moments.

