Monday, 02 August 2021 – Wahu’s daughter, Tumiso, turned 15 years old on Sunday amid pomp and colour.

The white and gold-themed party was attended by her close friends.

To make the party memorable, Wahu invited Sauti Sol’s Bien to sing for her daughter as she cut the birthday cake.

The veteran songstress shared photos of the colourful birthday party and thanked her fans for the sweet birthday messages that they sent to her daughter

“Guys I’m so overwhelmed by all the lovely birthday wishes!!! @tumi.mathenge says a huge huge thank you! She had a lovely picnic party with a few of her girlfriends who she’s invited for a sleepover. Leo sidhani nitalala,”she wrote and shared the photos below.

