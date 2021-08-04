Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 04 August 2021 – Some young men who are involved in crime in Kiambu County have been exposed badly on social media after they used a stolen phone that had been synchronized to take photos.

The victim took to Twitter and said that he lost the phone to the thugs after they accosted him last month.

Luckily, he had synchronized the phone and so, images of the notorious thugs appeared in his Gmail account after they used the stolen phone to take photos.

“The goons robbed my phone and it’s still syncing,” he tweeted and tagged DCI.

Here are photos of the thugs.

