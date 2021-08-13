Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – Emotions ran high during the funeral service of Benson and Emmanuel, the two brothers who were allegedly killed by rogue cops at Kianjokoma in Embu County.

Wails rent the air as mourners paid their last respect to the deceased brothers whose precious lives were cut short by rogue cops.

Some mourners collapsed after viewing the bodies of the two brothers, while others broke down into tears during the funeral procession.

Dj Pierra Makena shared some emotional photos from the burial and said that no one deserves to go through such pain.

“No one deserves this. No one. Please God intervene. Amen,” Pierra wrote.

See photos.

