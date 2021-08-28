Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 28 August 2021 – ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare has unmasked a 30-year-old man who works in cahoots with top Kenyan gold scammers to defraud foreign businessmen millions of shillings.

The young man, who calls himself Mindset Behaviour on Instagram, lives a flamboyant lifestyle.

He is an associate of Kevin Obia and other top gold scammers.

He works at Swissport Freight- a cargo handling company that is located at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

A few months ago, detectives revealed that gold fraudsters use Swissport Freight where Obia’s associate works to store fake gold consignments.

Once at the airport, a prospective buyer is invited to Swissport’s strong room where what appears to be genuine gold bars are displayed.

The client is then advised that once the transaction is completed, the gold will be shipped to any destination of his choice across the globe.

The client ends up losing millions of shillings since no gold is shipped once the money has been paid.

The rogue Swissport’s employee lives very large at only 30 years of age.

In some of the photos posted on his Instagram page, he is spotted with Steve Oduk, a notorious gold fraudster who has several fraud cases in court.

He reportedly deleted all the photos that he had taken with Kevin Obia after Obia was found guilty of defrauding a foreign businessman Ksh 13.7 Million early this month.

He was also involved in the deal that saw Obia sentenced to a jail term of one year or pay a fine of Sh 300,000.

Here’s a sneak peek into the flashy lifestyle of the rogue Swissport employee who helps top gold fraudsters in their shady deals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.