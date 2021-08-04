Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Jonathan Gachunga, a 42-year-old businessman from Kiambu, shot his 30-year-old wife Philomena Njeri and then committed suicide using the same weapon.

Lifeless bodies of the deceased couple were discovered in their palatial home on Tuesday evening after a close friend raised the alarm when Jonathan failed to pick his calls.

Jonathan and his ever-smiling wife looked like a perfect couple on social media.

They would frequently share photos getting mushy on vacations but behind the scenes, their marriage was troubled.

It’s alleged that Jonathan shot his wife after he discovered that she was cheating on him with another man.

See photos of how they used to flaunt PDAs on social media.

