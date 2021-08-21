Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 21 August 2021 – Emotions ran high yesterday during the burial of the two brothers lynched about two weeks ago in Kitengela after a mistaken identity.

Lucy Wanjiru, the mother of the two young men, broke down and wailed uncontrollably when the bodies of her only sons were being lowered to the grave.

Family members tried to console her but the pain was too much to bear.

Wanjiru’s sons, Freddie and Victor, were killed alongside their cousins Mike and Nicholas, on suspicion of being livestock thieves.

Police have arrested the prime suspect behind the brutal killing of the four young men.

Here are emotional videos from the burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.