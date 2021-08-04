Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 04 August 2021 – Fresh details have now emerged that wealthy Kiambu businessman, Jonathan Gachunga, shot dead his wife Philomena Njeri after he discovered that another man alleged to be her mpango wa kando had impregnated her.

According to a friend of the deceased couple, Njeri had deserted her matrimonial home for more than five months.

She returned home on Monday heavily pregnant, leading to a serious quarrel with her husband over the matter.

“She had returned home on Monday heavily pregnant and a serious quarrel ensued over the matter,” the source said.

The deceased man and his wife are said to have been together for about 10 years but were yet to be blessed with children.

According to the police, the 42-year-old man, a licenced gun holder, shot his 30-year-old wife in the head before taking his own life using the same weapon.

Their bodies were on Tuesday, August 3, found in their bedroom, which had been locked from inside.

Gachunga’s friend raised the alarm after he failed to reach him on phone and reported the matter to the police.

Kiambu police station officers proceeded to his house, where they discovered their bodies lying in a pool of blood.

The bodies were moved to Kenyatta Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.