Wednesday, 25 August 2021 – A man believed to be a terrorist staged a daring daylight attack along Ali Hassan Mwinyi road that hosts several embassies.

The suspected terrorist believed to be from Somalia struck at around noon and shot dead two police officers at point-blank, before taking their weapons.

He then went on a shooting spree and engaged police officers in a fierce gun battle.

This video shows the moment he was gunned down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.