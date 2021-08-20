Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 20 August 2021 – Chaos erupted in Kayole on Thursday after a middle-aged man was allegedly beaten to death by rogue cops at night and his body dumped by the roadside for flouting curfew rules.

Residents of Kayole engaged police officers in running battles for the better part of Thursday while protesting the brutal murder of the young man.

Some youths took advantage of the protests to loot business premises.

This video shows the moment some rogue youths broke into a wines and spirits shop and left the owner counting losses.

